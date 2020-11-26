Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 began with Colombo Kings taking on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match of the league. This is the inaugural edition of the LPL and is the first domestic T20 franchise league in the country since the Sri Lanka Premier League which was last played in 2012. Excited fans took to Twitter to celebrate the resumption of cricket in Sri Lanka and also welcomed the start of the LPL. Fans in India, meanwhile, were excited to see Irfan Pathan back to playing cricket. Pathan, who last played in March in the Legends league, is part of the Kandy Tuskers playing XI and is expected to play a part with both the bat and ball. LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers Lanka Premier League Match Telecast on TV.

Pathan, 36, will be playing for the first time in a franchise T20 league since retiring from all forms of cricket in January earlier this year. He played for Jammu & Kashmir in the Indian domestic league last season before calling it quits. Fans were excited to see the all-rounder back in action at the LPL 2020. Take a look at fans reacted after Pathan was named in the Kandy Tuskers playing XI and also to the start of the Lanka Premier League. LPL 2020 Schedule: Lanka Premier League to Be Staged in Hambantota from November 27 to December 17.

Meanwhile, Colombo Kings opted to bowl first after winning the toss and Kandy Tuskers have fared really well with their opt three smashing the ball all-round. Kandy Tuskers’ opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (53) and Kusal Perera (48) smashed 75 in just 5.4 overs and got the Tuskers off to a fiery start. Gurbaz was eventually dismissed by Qais Ahmad. But that has not stopped Kandy Tuskers from scoring freely.

