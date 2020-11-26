Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 began with Colombo Kings taking on Kandy Tuskers in the opening match of the league. This is the inaugural edition of the LPL and is the first domestic T20 franchise league in the country since the Sri Lanka Premier League which was last played in 2012. Excited fans took to Twitter to celebrate the resumption of cricket in Sri Lanka and also welcomed the start of the LPL. Fans in India, meanwhile, were excited to see Irfan Pathan back to playing cricket. Pathan, who last played in March in the Legends league, is part of the Kandy Tuskers playing XI and is expected to play a part with both the bat and ball. LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Colombo Kings vs Kandy Tuskers Lanka Premier League Match Telecast on TV.

Pathan, 36, will be playing for the first time in a franchise T20 league since retiring from all forms of cricket in January earlier this year. He played for Jammu & Kashmir in the Indian domestic league last season before calling it quits. Fans were excited to see the all-rounder back in action at the LPL 2020. Take a look at fans reacted after Pathan was named in the Kandy Tuskers playing XI and also to the start of the Lanka Premier League. LPL 2020 Schedule: Lanka Premier League to Be Staged in Hambantota from November 27 to December 17.

Lanka Premier League Finally Begins After 8 Years wait

The first ball. End of a 8 years wait.😍❤️ From veteran Angelo to Afghan young Gurbaz.#LPL2020 #LPLT20 #එක්වජයගමූ pic.twitter.com/wv4YvlmJvR — Poornama Edirisooriya🇱🇰 (@iam_poor9) November 26, 2020

Fans Express Delight on Start of LPL 2020

We should be heartily glad about this beginning in our small country. One day we will talk about this happily and proudly #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/4faTo00vPf — Darshana Hasitha (@darshana_dare) November 26, 2020

LPL 2020 Time...

It's #LPL2020 time, let's gooo! The production quality is brilliant, very well done! — Shenuk Alles (@shenukalles) November 26, 2020

Fans React to LPL Opening Ceremony

#LPL2020 Virtual Opening Ceremony ♥️ This is next level ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RO1nJMSQop — Sanjuka Karunathilaka (@iamhimanshi0304) November 26, 2020

Indian Fans Waiting for Irfan Pathan to Bat

Indians waiting for Irfan pathan to bat in #LPL2020 :- pic.twitter.com/7E1keVkAen — آفتاب 🇮🇳 (@Devastated_Soul) November 26, 2020

Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony in LPL 2020

Today's inaugural LPL match, K̶o̶c̶h̶i̶ Kandy Tuskers vs. C̶h̶e̶n̶n̶a̶i̶ Colombo Kings, features two Indians in Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony. For reference, that's how many Sri Lankans featured IN TOTAL in IPL 2019 and 2020.#Cricket #LPL #CKvKT — Maybe not Daniel Alexander (@RealDanielAlex1) November 26, 2020

Looking Forward to Seeing Irfan Pathan Again

I know how much it means to you to play the game ❤️❤️ Eagerly looking forward to see you roar again @IrfanPathan sir 😍😍 Rock it 🔥🔥 #LPLT20 @KandyTuskers — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) November 26, 2020

Want Irfan Pathan to Play Well

Want Irfan Pathan to play well so that our man from Sri Lanka will have to ignore his own country's league match as well 😭 #LPL2020 — Udit (@udit_buch) November 26, 2020

All the Best Irfan Pathan!

King 👑 of swing 🏏 @IrfanPathan is back 🤩🤩. All the best sir ❤️. I always @KandyTuskers #LPL2020 — Zafar Khan (@ZafarKh54819942) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Colombo Kings opted to bowl first after winning the toss and Kandy Tuskers have fared really well with their opt three smashing the ball all-round. Kandy Tuskers’ opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (53) and Kusal Perera (48) smashed 75 in just 5.4 overs and got the Tuskers off to a fiery start. Gurbaz was eventually dismissed by Qais Ahmad. But that has not stopped Kandy Tuskers from scoring freely.

