The Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against the Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in match number 34 of the Indian Premier League 2024. The match will start from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs DC on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match 34. Mayank Yadav Spotted Bowling in Lucknow Super Giants Practice Ahead of LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

The Lucknow Super Giants will be coming into the match after their eight-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last IPL 2024 game. The team has got batsmen such as Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran who can take the game away on their day. However, the form of KL Rahul is a worry for the side. On the other hand, the team's bowling performance has been absolutely spot on and they would like to carry on the same against Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Chennai Super Kings seem to do everything right in the tournament. The team has been doing well in all the departments and will be entering the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 after winning two back-to-back matches. Super Kings would want to continue their winning momentum and climb the points table of the cash-rich league.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: MS Dhoni (CSK)

Batsmen: KL Rahul (LSG), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

All-rounders: Shivam Dube (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Krunal Pandya (CSK)

Bowlers: Shamar Joseph (LSG), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK)

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: MS Dhoni (c), KL Rahul (vc)

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (LSG), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Ajinkya Rahane (CSK), MS Dhoni (CSK), Shivam Dube (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Krunal Pandya (CSK), Shamar Joseph (LSG), Matheesha Pathirana (CSK), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK)

