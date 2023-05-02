In match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cross swords with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 3, 2023, Wednesday. The match between Lucknow and Chennai starts at 3.30 PM and the toss is at 3 PM. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. ‘Wasim Bhai Got No Chill’ Fans React to Wasim Jaffer’s Tweet About ‘Post Game Catch Ups’, Link It to Virat Kohli’s Clash With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-Ul-Haq.

After playing nine games both the teams have registered five wins and four losses and currently ranked as third and fourth in the points table with Lucknow just above Chennai with 10 points. Lucknow will look to carry on their momentum in their next match as they get ready to host CSK at their home ground. Lucknow will look to bounce back in their upcoming match and solidify their chances of reaching the playoffs. After registering a huge win against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow had to face defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Bowling first, Naveen-ul-haq (3-fer) along with Ravi Bishnoi (2-fer) and Amit Mishra (2-fer) produced magical spells that aided in restricting RCB to paltry total of 126 despite some fight back knocks from Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Chasing 127, Lucknow suffered a major batting collapse with their captain KL Rahul also getting injured and they got bowled out for 108.

Chennai, on the other hand, are also coming off a defeat against 2022 IPL finalists, Rajasthan Royals, and are placed in the fourth position with 10 points. Batting first, Rajasthan raced off to a big total of 202 on account of Yashasvi Jaiswal's brilliant knock of 77. For Chennai, their pick of the bowlers was Tushar Despande who bagged two wickets. However, those wickets came at the expense of too many runs as Rajasthan reached a big total. Chasing 203, Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dubey (52) brought CSK closer to the target but with their dismissal it all went downhill as they got out for 170. Chennai in their next match will also be aiming for a comeback as they look to book their place in this year's playoffs.

LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Out of the two matches played between Lucknow and Chennai, Lucknow have prevailed as winners one time and Chennai was victorious one time.

LSG vs CSK Match Number 45 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Kyle Mayers (LSG)

Naveen-ul-haq (LSG)

Amit Mishra (LSG)

Devon Conway (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

LSG vs CSK Match Number 45 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on May 3 (Wednesday). The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

LSG vs CSK Match Number 45 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs CSK Match Number 45 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the LSG vs CSK Match Number 45 in India.

LSG vs CSK Match Number 45 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis/Daniel Sams, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood/Naveen ul Haq, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

