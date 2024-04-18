Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. LSG will be coming in after facing a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets and 26 balls left. The bowling lineup of LSG looked very weak as the pace sensation Mayank Yadav was not included in the squad because of an injury. There will now be some boost for LSG ahead of the match against CSK as Mayank Yadav was spotted training with the squad ahead of the IPL 2024 clash. List of Highest Run Chases in IPL: From Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians, 5 Teams That Successfully Chased Down Huge Targets in Indian Premier League.

As the top order failed to perform, the middle order of the LSG took charge and helped the team reach a respectable total of 161 at the loss of seven wickets. But in the end, the out-of-form bowlers couldn't do much to contain the explosive batting lineup of KKR. Defending champions are coming into the match with a victory over Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK with their inform batting lineup scored a total of 206 runs and veteran MS Dhoni went on to hit a hattrick of sixes at the end to give a fitting finish to CSK's innings. LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings.

One of the top wicket takers of the CSK this season Mustafizur Rahman only took a single wicket and gave away 55 runs in his four-over spell. Matheesha Pathirana came as an impact player and a game-changer for CSK as he went on to take a four-wicket haul and just gave away 28 runs which restricted MI's batsmen from scoring many runs and hence CSK gained a 20 runs win over MI. As things stand CSK now has four wins and LSG has won three matches till now in IPL 2024.

LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of three times in which LSG has won one match. Meanwhile, CSK has also won a single match. One of the matches between the teams ended up with no result.

LSG vs CSK Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Quinton de Kock Ruturaj Gaikwad Nicholas Pooran Shivam Dube Mayank Yadav Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the pacers Mayank Yadav and Matheesha Pathirana and also how the batting lineups of both teams react to each other's explosive bowlers.

LSG vs CSK Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Number 34 will be played at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow on Friday, April 19, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

LSG vs CSK Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the LSG vs CSK match 34 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match 34 free live streaming in India.

LSG vs CSK Match Number 34 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C)(Wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).