CSK 33/2 in 4.2 Overs | LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Yash Thakur Dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad

OUT! Just as CSK were building some momentum, LSG have one more wicket and it is that of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Yash Thakur, whose first ball was guided for a boundary, this time drew the edge of Gaikwad's bat and KL Rahul did the rest. Ruturaj Gaikwad c KL Rahul b Yash Thakur 17(13)

CSK 29/1 in 4 Overs | LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Ajinkya Rahane

Ruturaj Gaikwad has come out to bat alongside Ajinkya Rahane after Rachin Ravindra's dismissal. Both players would look to build a platform and lead the team's charge after LSG got early momentum with Mohsin Khan dismissing Rachin Ravindra.

LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Ajinkya Rahane Opens Batting for Chennai Super Kings In Place of Ruturaj Gaikwad

OUT! Mohsin Khan has provided LSG with an early wicket by cleaning up Rachin Ravindra! The ball went through the gap between pad and bat and rattled the stumps, much to Ravindra's shock. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane for the second time running, has opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings in place of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rachin Ravindra b Mohsin Khan 0(1)

LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: LSG Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First; Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar Return for Chennai Super Kings; See Playing XI of Both Teams

LSG Playing XI vs CSK: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: LSG Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First; Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar Return for Chennai Super Kings; See CSK's Playing XI

CSK Playing XI vs LSG: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

LSG vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: LSG Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First

KL Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants captain, has won the toss and his side will bowl first in this match against Chennai Super Kings. For LSG, Shamar Joseph makes way for Matt Henry. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, have included Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar in place of Daryl Mitchell and Shardul Thakur.

The 34th match of the Indian Premier League presents fans with an interesting contest between the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium is set to host this match, which promises to be thrilling. After a blip where they suffered back-to-back defeats, Chennai Super Kings have won two consecutive games and look like a team to beat. With eight points so far, CSK will have the chance to move upto the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table with a win in this match. On form, one can expect them to register a victory, but nothing can be predicted beforehand, given the type of thrilling tournament we have had. IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

The story is not the same for the Lucknow Super Giants though. Having started off with a loss, Lucknow Super Giants won three matches on the trot to announce themselves as a title contender but the wheels seemed to have started to fall off their campaign with consecutive losses to Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. KL Rahul, who turned 32 a day ago, will now need to script a turnaround with his team if they are to keep up pace with the top sides so far. Placed fifth on the IPL 2024 points table, Lucknow Super Giants will look to move back into the top four with a convincing victory over the reigning champions. Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match? Here’s the Possibility of MSD Featuring in Chennai Super Kings Playing XI.

LSG Squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

CSK Full Squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

