Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is all set to be played between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This will be a match of high intensity. Defending champions are coming into the match with a victory over Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK with their inform batting lineup scored a total of 206 runs and veteran MS Dhoni went on to hit a hattrick of sixes at the end to give a fitting finish to CSK's innings. LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 34 in Lucknow.

LSG will be coming in after facing a defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets and 26 balls left. The bowling lineup of LSG looked very weak as the pace sensation Mayank Yadav was not included in the squad because of an injury. There will now be some boost for LSG ahead of the match against CSK as Mayank Yadav was spotted training with the squad ahead of the IPL 2024 clash. Chennai Super Kings Players Arrive in the ‘City of Nawabs’ Ahead of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Lucknow Weather Report

Expected Weather in Lucknow at the Time of LSG vs CSK Match-34 (Source; Accuweather)

The weather during LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match will be pretty clear as the weather report suggests. There are absolutely no signs of rainfall during the match. The temperatures will vary between 30-35 degrees Celcius and players can feel the effects of the hot weather too.

Ekana Sports City Stadium Pitch Report

This venue has always been an average scoring ground and teams always struggle to score big totals. The average first innings total is considered to be around 155 runs and teams batting second find it hard to chase the target as the pitch is considered bowlers friendly. A total of nine matches have been played on this pitch so far and teams batting first have won five matches and for matches have been won by teams chasing.

