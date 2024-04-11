LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: The Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting Delhi Capitals in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match is all set to start from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in LSG vs DC on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match 26. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

Both sides have had opposite campaigns in the tournament so far. LSG on one end have won four matches on the trot whereas DC on the other hand are yet to find a winning momentum in the cash-rich league. The bowling is a major concern for Capitals and it has been exposed in the previous games. Super Giants on the other hand have performed well as a unit. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Anrich Nortje, who is the lead pacer of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024 has been taken to the cleaners by the batsmen. The batting has also not been up to the mark and only captain Rishabh Pant has been among the runs. On the other hand, LSG have been very troubled with injuries to their main bowlers such as Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan and Mayank Yadav. The batsmen have been scoring runs but the franchise would want KL Rahul to score runs as well.

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul (LSG) and Rishabh Pant (DC)

Batsmen: Quinton de Kock (LSG), David Warner (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Devdutt Padikkal (LSG)

All-rounders: Axar Patel (DC), Krunal Pandya (LSG)

Bowlers: Yash Thakur (LSG), Anrich Nortje (DC), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: KL Rahul (c), Rishabh Pant (vc)

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

KL Rahul (LSG) and Rishabh Pant (DC), Quinton de Kock (LSG), David Warner (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Devdutt Padikkal (LSG), Axar Patel (DC), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Yash Thakur (LSG), Anrich Nortje (DC), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2024 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).