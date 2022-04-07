Delhi Capitals will aim to win their second game of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) when they take on Delhi Capitals. After an impressive win against Mumbai Indians in their opener, Delhi went down fighting versus the Gujarat Titans. A lot is riding on the shoulders of Ricky Ponting, who is considered one of the best coaches around in the T20 format. He has transformed the team in the last year or so and will be hoping they have some points on board till the half way stage of the campaign. Lucknow Super Giants is a new entrant in the IPL, but they have started off well with back to back wins. Another win and LSG would surely announce themselves as one of the favourites to make it to the next round. Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Match 15.

The pitch at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has always had a layer of green grass, and that can aid pacers like Mustafizur Rehman and Anrich Nortze from the Delhi camp. David Warner is available for selection and will open the innings alongside Prithvi Shaw. Rishabh Pant is the batting mainstay of the middle order but needs to cut down on the false shots.

Quinton de Kock and K L Rahul are expected to do the bulk of scoring for Lucknow, but the middle-order consisting of Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey needs to contribute more. Ayush Badoni starred in one of the victories, but it will take consistent performances from him before he can be labelled as one of the finds of the tournament. LSG’s strength lies in the spin bowling with Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya, highly skilled performers. LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 15.

LSG vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 16 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the LSG vs DC clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

LSG vs DC Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 16 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the LSG vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. The addition of David Warner is a huge boost for Delhi Capitals, and they might just win this contest with ease.

