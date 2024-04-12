LSG 41/2 in 4.2 Overs | LSG vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Khaleel Ahmed Strikes Again, Dismisses Devdutt Padikkal

OUT! Khaleel Ahmed has struck again, this time dismissing Devdutt Padikkal. The ball struck Padikkal on his pads, and he did not opt for a review after the on-field umpire gave it out. The southpaw's poor performance continues as DC slowly claws back after LSG's brisk start. Devdutt Padikkal lbw b Khaleel Ahmed 3(6)

LSG 28/1 in 2.5 Overs | LSG vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Quinton de Kock

OUT! Delhi Capitals have struck and Quinton de Kock has been dismissed! The South African played some good shots, especially on the on-side, but was trapped on his pads on this occasion. He opted for a DRS after the on-field umpire ruled it out. But replays showed that the ball would hit the side of the leg-stump. Quinton de Kock lbw b Khaleel Ahmed 19(13)

LSG 10/0 in 1 Over | LSG vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul Start Proceedings

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul have begun proceedings for Lucknow Super Giants. After hitting the first ball for a four, Khaleel bowled the next four deliveries pretty well. But the South African ended the over with another boundary, spoiling it completely.

LSG vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: See DC's Playing XI

DC Playing XI vs LSG: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: See LSG's Playing XI

LSG Playing XI vs DC: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

LSG vs DC Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: KL Rahul Wins Toss, LSG to Bat First

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has won the toss and his side will bat first. Given their superb record while batting first and it was no surprise that Rahul chose to defend again. LSG will not have Mayank Yadav who was injured in the last match. For Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav has returned to the playing XI.

IPL 2024 LSG vs DC Live Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on Friday, April 12. KL Rahul and his side enter this contest on the back of a dominant win over Gujarat Titans at home and will look to repeat that kind of performance in this match. Defending just 163 runs, Lucknow Super Giants pulled off an excellent show with the ball, especially the spinners as KL Rahul ended up on the right side of the result. LSG's batting has come good but in patches and they will look to fix that in this match. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had a rocky campaign so far. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit have won just one match so far--against Chennai Super Kings--and with four losses in five games and are at the rock bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. IPL 2024 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of LSG vs DC T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Bowling has been the weaker link for Delhi Capitals. The side has conceded more than 500 runs in its last two matches, which has put a lot of pressure on the batting. Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs did well against Mumbai Indians with the bat, but it was not enough, as they suffered their fourth loss of the tournament on April 7. Ricky Ponting has a lot of work to do, as he hopes his team puts on a better show this time around. LSG vs DC, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Clash at Ekana Stadium.

LSG Squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

DC Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).