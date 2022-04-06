Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 15. This will be the fourth match of the season for Lucknow Super Giants while Delhi Capitals play in their third fixture. While LSG are placed fifth on IPL 2022 points table, DC are on seventh spot. Meanwhile, ahead of the LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 match, we take a look at key battles and other important things from the match. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants come into the match with a victory in their previous two matches. After losing to other debutants Gujarat Titans, LSG have made a fine comeback with wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, defeated Mumbai Indians but lost to Gujarat Titans.

LSG vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Apparently, this is the first ever meeting between newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 15 Key Players

Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel will be the key players from Delhi Capitals camp to watch out for. In LSG camp, all eyes will be on youngster Ayush Badoni and captain KL Rahul.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 15 Mini Battles

In the LSG vs DC game, Avesh Khan vs Prithvi Shaw will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Kuldeep Yadav vs Evin Lewis. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 15 Venue and Match Timing

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals (LSG vs DC) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 07, 2022 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 15 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The LSG vs DC match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the LSG vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 Match 15 Likely Playing XIs

LSG Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

