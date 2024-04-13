Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 167/7, largely due to Ayush Badoni, who not only arrested his team's slide but did all the hard work to score 55 off 35 balls, helping Lucknow post 167, a total which they would have been confident of defending. Badoni and Arshad Khan led Lucknow Super Giants' rescue act after they were reduced to 89/6 at one stage. From then on, going to post a total of 160 was always a commendable effort. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

But Delhi Capitals made it look very easy with a power-packed batting performance led by debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk. The young Australian showed a glimpse of his massive potential, striking more sixes than fours and led Delhi Capitals' charge with the willow, helping the side chase down the total in 18.1 overs. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also put forward a strong case for being included in India's T20 World Cup squad with a blistering 41 off 24, which included four fours and two sixes. However, the hero for Delhi Capitals was Kuldeep Yadav, who made a mark upon returning from injury, finishing with figures of 3/20, the highlight of which was a peach of a delivery that castled Nicholas Pooran. For DC, Khaleel Ahmed also took two wickets. Rishabh Pant Argues With Umpire Rohan Pandit Over Wide Ball Review During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Videos Go Viral.

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Delhi Capitals became the first IPL team to beat LSG while chasing 160+ target

#Rishabh Pant completed 3000 IPL runs

#Ayush Badoni and Arshad Khan have registered the highest eighth-wicket partnership in IPL history--73*

#Jake Fraser-McGurk registered the second-highest score while batting at no 3 on IPL debut (55)

Delhi Capitals, having registered their second win in this season, will now look to carry on with this momentum come April 17 when they take on Gujarat Titans. Lucknow Super Giants on the other hand, would look to bounce back when they face KKR on April 14 at the Eden Gardens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2024 01:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).