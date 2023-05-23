For the second time in a row, Lucknow Super Giants find themselves in the IPL Eliminator and this time, they are up against Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions made it through to the final four after Gujarat Titans pulled off a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, a day after Lucknow Super Giants booked their spot in the playoffs after edging Kolkata Knight Riders. Krunal Pandya’s men had defeated Mumbai Indians in a thrilling match at the Ekana Stadium, with Mohsin Khan nailing a memorable final over, keeping the likes of Tim David under control. They would definitely take a lot of inspiration from that match heading into this contest. LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Eliminator Match in Chennai.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will have a lot of confidence heading into this match, especially after Cameron Green’s blistering century. Boasting of a power-packed batting outfit, Mumbai Indians will seek passage to Qualifier 2. For the record, Mumbai Indians are yet to beat Lucknow Super Giants with the latter having a 3-0 record. Meanwhile, let us take a look at the Dream11 fantasy tips and suggestions for this match.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Nicholas Pooran (LSG) and Ishan Kishan (MI) can be taken as our wicketkeepers.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Tim David (MI) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Krunal Pandya (LSG), Marcus Stoinis (LSG) and Cameron Green (MI) could be our All-rounders.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Jason Behrendorff (MI), Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG) and Piyush Chawla (MI) can form the bowling attack.

LSG vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Ishan Kishan (MI), Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Tim David (MI), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Cameron Green (MI), Jason Behrendorff (MI), Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG) and Piyush Chawla (MI)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team for LSG vs MI whereas Suryakumar Yadav (MI) could be selected as the vice-captain.

