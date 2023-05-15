Match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cross swords with Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 16, 2023, Tuesday. Before the match between Mumbai and Lucknow gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing 11 games. Lucknow Super Giants, on one hand, are nicely placed in the fourth position in the IPL points table with 13 points after recording six wins and five defeats. Despite missing the services of injured skipper KL Rahul and pacer Mark Wood, the Krunal Pandya-led side is still doing well in the IPL 2023 season and they are on-course towards qualifying for the IPL playoffs. IPL 2023: ‘Rinku Singh Is Ideal Package to Have in Any Format for Any Team’, Says Kolkata Knight Riders Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar.

LSG in their previous fixture saw the face of victory when they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to register their sixth glory of the competition. Batting first, Sunrisers on the back of their batters’ useful contributions made 182 runs. When it came down it chasing 183, their middle-order batters showed their class as Lucknow reached the target with ease.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are finding themselves in a good spot after a worst start to their IPL 2023 campaign. At one point of time, it looked like Mumbai would once again miss out of a spot in the playoffs but they recovered well to turn their season and now they find themselves well on-course towards reaching the playoffs. The five-time IPL winners are nicely sitting in the third spot with 14 points. A win in their next game would absolutely cement their place in the playoffs of IPL 2023. For Mumbai, their previous clash ended in a win when they beat defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) to snatch their seventh victory. A scintillating IPL century from batter Suryakumar Yadav propelled Mumbai to a mammoth score of 218. When it came down to defending 219 runs, Mumbai bowlers rallied together to see off the threat of Gujarat batters as they restricted the Hardik Pandya-led side to just 191 runs.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Lucknow and Mumbai, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between LSG and MI, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Mumbai and Lucknow is Mumbai. IPL 2023: There Was Great Maturity in Rinku Singh’s Shot Selection, Says Parthiv Patel After KKR Register Win Over CSK.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between LSG and MI. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Mumbai Indians side are the favourites with 57% winning chance and it is also justified, given the form and performance Mumbai have put earlier this season. The prediction further states that Lucknow have got 43% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-sided encounter. It is a biased prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect the contest to be a one-way affair. However, there is also possibility that Lucknow may also pull off a win against Mumbai, provided if Lucknow put up their best performance.

