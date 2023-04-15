Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings square off in match 21 of IPL 2023. Led by KL Rahul, the Lucknow franchise have been impressive this season, winning three out of their four matches and they head into this contest on the back of a thrilling last-ball victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nicholas Pooran was their star performer from the last game, smashing the fastest half-century of IPL 2023 and he will look to continue on with that form. Despite captain KL Rahul’s poor form at the top of the order, Lucknow Super Giants have had Kyle Mayers score quick runs inside the powerplay. On the bowling front, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi have been impressive as well. For Punjab Kings, Skipper Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the main players this season. The left-hander has led from the front and is the current Orange Cap holder. LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 21 in Lucknow.

While he continues to be the fulcrum of the team’s batting, young Prabhsimran Singh, who started off well, has had a poor run in the last two matches. Matt Short, recruited as Jonny Bairstow’s replacement, has looked good. With the ball, Kagiso Rabada’s return wasn't as successful as he would have liked. Arshdeep Singh has been good though. While Lucknow Super Giants won their last match, Punjab Kings suffered a defeat at home to Gujarat Titans. Let us take a look at what the Google win probability for this match suggests. LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Stadium.

LSG vs PBKS Win Probability

LSG vs PBKS Win Probability (Source: Google)

A close call this, with Lucknow Super Giants edging Punjab Kings, but not by a big margin. KL Rahul and his team have had more players step up and perform in their matches so far and perhaps that’s the reason why they have a higher percentage of this win probability. On the other hand, a lot of Punjab’s success so far has depended on their captain Shikhar Dhawan and bowlers. The fact that Punjab Kings lost their last match against Gujarat Titans might be why they have a lesser percentage than their opponents. Having said that, this is likely to change as the match progresses. This is just a pre-match prediction and given the nature of the IPL so far, no outcome can be vouched for!

