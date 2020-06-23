Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the best batsmen in the modern era as his records in all forms of cricket is nothing less than sensational. Along with his batting prowess, however, Hitman has also proved his mettle as a leader. In fact, he is the most successful captain in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), guiding Mumbai Indians to four titles. Owing to his composure and calm nature, many fans compare Rohit’s captaincy style to that of MS Dhoni’s. However, according to Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene what sets Rohit apart from others is his ability to take decisions instinctively. Fans Flaunt Records of Rohit Sharma As Hitman Completes 13 Years in International Cricket.

“He is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that’s his strength. We also don’t have long meetings. Yes, we have certain meetings because that has to be a planning you can fall back to when things are not going well. But Ro(hit) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. He uses that out there in the middle. That’s how he reacts and all that,” Jayawardene said on Sony Network for their show Pit Stop.

The former Sri Lanka captain also said that Rohit is engaged with his captaincy role both on and off the field. “Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, that information is there. It can be odd times... sometimes you walk into a team room and you see Ro (Rohit) with the analyst just looking at some things and all... he gets those little snippets from the guys,” Jayawardene added.

The 43-year further added that making immediate decisions on the field is not easy but Rohit is quite proactive as a leader. “It’s our job to give him that information because out there in the middle it’s a tough place to be as a captain. It’s not easy, I have done that as well. So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that’s all that you can ask from him and Ro is brilliant in that,” concluded Jayawardene.

