Malta will face Belgium in the final two T20 games of the five-match series with aim of emerging victorious. The 4th and 5th T20 clashes will be played at the Maura Sports Club in Marsa, Malta on July 10, 2021 (Saturday). Belgium currently lead the series 2-1. Meanwhile, fans searching for Malta vs Belgium, T20 match live streaming can scroll down below. T20 World Cup 2021 to Kick Off on October 17 in UAE, Final on November 14.

The trend of the chasing side winning the game continued as Belgium chased a below-par target of 115 runs in the third T20 match to take the lead in the series. Malta started on the front foot winning the opening game of the series but since have lost back-to-back matches conceding their early advantage. However, they will be aiming to make a comeback while Belgium will be looking to wrap up the win.

When Is Malta vs Belgium, T20 Clash 2021? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Malta vs Belgium T20 clash will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta on July 10, 2021 (Saturday). The 3rd T20 match has a scheduled time of 01:00 pm IST while the 4th game will also be played on the same day at 06:00 pm (IST) (Indian Standard Time),

Where To Watch Malta vs Belgium, T20 Clash 2021?

The Malta vs Belgium T20 matches won’t be available on TV in India as there are no official broadcasters of the five-game T20 series in the country.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Malta vs Belgium, T20 Clash 2021?

Fans can enjoy the Malta vs Belgium T20 matches on online platforms. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the competition on its website and app. However, fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live action.

