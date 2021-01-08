So on the day two of the third Test match between India and Australia, Marnus Labuschagne was in a chirpy mood today. Earlier we told you he was seen asking Shubman Gill about his favourite cricketer, now he was seen trying to strike a conversation with India’s Rohit Sharma too. Sharma was batting and Labuschagne just to have a little banter asked him, “What did you do in quarantine?” No sooner he said that the commentators could not stop themselves from going ROFL. Sharma who was busy focusing on his batting did not respond to the Australian. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Cricketer To Smash 100 Sixes Against Australia in International Cricket; Twitterati Applaud Hitman After ‘Century of Sixes’ Record.

The banter was quite friendly and there was nothing offensive that was being asked by the Australian. Talking about Rohit Sharma, he had quite a disappointing outing with his bat as he got out on 26 after facing 77 balls. However, during the course of his innings he scored three fours and one six. He also became the first Indian to hammer 100 sixes against Australia. Let's have a look at the video that is doing rounds on social media. Curious Marnus Labuschagne Asks Shubman Gill About His Favourite Cricketer, Mentions Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli; Gets Stunning Reply From Young Indian Opener (Watch Video).

When Shubman Gill was asked about his favourite cricketer by Labuschgne. The youngster did not lose his calm said that he will tell him about his favourite after the match is over.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).