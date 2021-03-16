Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesh tied the knot in Goa on Monday and the pictures of their dream wedding went viral on social media. Cricketers like KL Rahul, Wasim Jaffer and others congratulated the newly-weds. Bumrah’s teammate Mayank Agarwal also joined the bandwagon and congratulated him for the wedding. Mayank took to social media and posted a congratulatory message for the couple, but here was this hilarious error goof-up made by the Indian opener. Agarwal tagged Sanjay Bangar instead of Sanjana Ganesan and the netizens were quick enough to point the error. Jasprit Bumrah - Sanjana Ganesan Wedding: Rajasthan Royals Posts a Hilarious Congratulatory Message for the Newly-Weds (See Post).

Mayank also read the tweet deleted the same from social media. But the damage was done. The beauty of technology is that it allowed the netizens to take screenshots and they posted the same on social media. Mayank realised his folly and deleted the tweet and tagged Sanjana in the next post. We are sure that Sanjay Bangar did not read the tweet or else even he would have had a hearty laugh.

Now, let's have a look at the deleted tweet.

Mayank Agarwal deleted tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Talking about Sanjana and Jasprit, the shared a post on social media with a couple of pictures from their wedding. Bumrah had an adorable caption for the snaps which read, "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana." Even the netizens congratulated the couple

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2021 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).