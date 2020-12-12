Melbourne Stars will take on Sydney Thunder in match 3 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). This will be Thunders’ first match of the new season while the Stars were involved in action last night. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in BBL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Live Cricket Streaming of Big Bash League 2020–21 on SonyLiv.

Last season’s runners up, Melbourne Stars, started the BBL 10 season in spectacular fashion, recording a six-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat. Nathan Coulter Nile was in spectacular form, finishing with the figures of 4/10 in his spell. Hilton Cartwright and Glenn Maxwell played brilliant knocks with the latter scoring 46 runs of just 26 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder will look to start their season on a positive note with a win.

When is Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder clash in BBL 2020-21 will be played at the Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra on December 12, 2020 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled time of 10:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads

Sydney Thunder Squad: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Chris Tremain, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Baxter Holt, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha.

Melbourne Stars Squad: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell(c), Nick Larkin, Ben Dunk(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Dilbar Hussain, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Tom O Connell.

