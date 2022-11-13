13 Nov, 08:30 (IST) Melbourne Weather Updates Live The weather in Melbourne is getting overcast, reportedly after a sunny morning. The bright morning came as a ray of hope to cricket fans, who would be present at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to cheer for their favourite team but many have reported the weather to be very unpredictable in the city. Yes, Melbourne was sunny in the morning, now overcast. It might rain and it might not.

It is Pakistan vs England in the final of T20 World Cup 2022. As much as fans are excited to watch this encounter and see a new two-time champion being crowned at the end of it all, they would have one eye on the weather. The weather has played a significant role in this year’s T20 World Cup 2022 tournament and if reports are to be believed, then it may play spoilsport. The Bureau of Meteorology, Australia states that there is a 100% chance of rain today, which means that the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be impacted. Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Final, Melbourne Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at MCG

“Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening,” is the weather forecast, that has been reported by the Bureau of Meteorology. A washout is very much likely and it is something that the fans, who would be present at the stadium and also watching from their devices across the world, want.

If there is a washout, then fans would be happy to know that there is a reserve day in place, i.e Monday, November 14. If play is not possible on that day as well, then both teams would have to share the title and be declared joint winners.