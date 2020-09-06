The schedule of Indian Premier League 2020 is finally out. The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as notified by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The IPL governing council has now released the IPL 2020 official full schedule. Last season’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face-off in the opening match of the IPL 2020. MI Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Mumbai Indians Team Led by Rohit Sharma for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 first-round matches end on November 3 with a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to defend their title this season. MI will play most of their matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Check Mumbai Indians Full Schedule in PDF.

Check Out MI’s IPL 2020 Schedule

Save the dates and keep your Blue & Gold ready! The next few months are going to be awesome 📺😎 https://t.co/86b9bXxVSf — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

MI Squad for IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Quinton de Kock. Most Followed IPL Team on Instagram: MI, CSK, RCB, KKR and Others, Here Are Rankings Of Indian Premier League 2020 Franchises Based on Followers.

Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in the IPL’s history in terms of title wins. The Mumbai-based franchise has won record four titles. Interestingly, MI’s title wins have come in alternate seasons- 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

