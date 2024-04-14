MI vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl First; See CSK's Playing XI

CSK Playing XI vs MI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

MI vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl First; See MI's Playing XI

MI Playing XI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

MI vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl First

Hardik Pandya has won the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first in this match against Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in one of the most-anticipated contests of IPL 2024. The iconic Wankhede Stadium is to host this fascinating clash which will see two young captains take guard for their respective sides. For Mumbai Indians, it is Hardik Pandya who took over the reins from Rohit Sharma and he will look to continue the good form for his side. Pandya's reign as Mumbai Indians captain did not get off to a good start with three consecutive losses but the five-time winners have bounced back big time, winning their next two matches. Mumbai Indians seemed to looking like a well-oiled machine at the moment and will undoubtedly face a stern test against the reigning champions. IPL 2024 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of MI vs CSK T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, began their campaign in IPL 2024 well but suffered two back-to-back losses. But the side now led by Ruturaj Gaikwad bounced back in some style, becoming the first team to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in this edition of the competition. Gaikwad has looked a pretty calm leader in his first few games for the Chennai Super Kings and this match would undoubtedly his toughest test so far. Chennai Super Kings are third on the points table and they will chase a fourth victory. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, will aim at a third win.

MI Full Squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphak, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

CSK Full Squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).