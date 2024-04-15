MS Dhoni sizzled the Wankhede crowd with some of his vintage sixes and later, Rohit Sharma's blistering century turned out to be the icing on the cake as Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians in IPL on April 14. Dhoni walked out to bat amid a deafening roar from the fans at the fans and he did not let them down. The former CSK captain took down the current Mumbai Indians captain, hitting him for 20 runs in four balls in the last over of the first innings, and in the end, his performance turned out to be the difference between the two teams. It's not that the Mumbai Indians did not try, and a big part of that was from Rohit's bat, who showed why he was such a destructive player in T20 cricket by registering his second IPL century and eighth in the shortest format. He, too, needed a Dhoni-like knock from someone on his side, which could have had Mumbai win their third match of the tournament. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Chennai Super Kings were put to bat first and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad did not come out to open the batting. He did come out at three, though, and blasted his way to a second consecutive half-century (69 off 40 balls), and he was ably aided by Shivam Dube, who turned up the heat with a quickfire 66. Dhoni's finishing act meant Mumbai Indians were tasked with a total in excess of 200 to chase down. The home side began well in the run chase with Rohit and Ishan Kishan smashing 70 runs in 7.1 overs. But then Matheesha Pathirana was introduced into the attack and changed the game for his side, eventually finishing with a four-wicket haul. Although Rohit was batting well, he did not get much of the strike in the middle overs, and in the end, he did not even celebrate his century, which was applauded by the whole of Wankhede. MI vs CSK Memes Go Viral After Mumbai Indians Lose to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 Despite Rohit Sharma’s Century.

MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Rohit Sharma scored his second IPL century

#It was also his first century in the Indian Premier League in 12 years

#Rohit Sharma completed 500 sixes in T20 cricket, becoming the first Indian to do so

#Ruturaj Gaikwad completed 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League

#MS Dhoni completed 5000 runs

Chennai Super Kings next travel to Lucknow to take on the Super Giants on April 19. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, would attempt to bounce back from this heartbreaking loss when they take on Punjab Kings on April 18. This victory over Mumbai Indians was Chennai Super Kings' fourth in IPL 2024.

