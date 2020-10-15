Mumbai Indians are meeting Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming fixture of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 16. Both teams have performed well in the season and will be determined to get two more points in their kitty. With five victories from seven games, the defending champions are placed at second position in the team standings, and a win here will advance them to the top. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik’s men are at fourth place with four wins from seven outings. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Meanwhile, continue reading this article to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match. MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians captain hasn’t really set the tournament on fire but has played a couple of significant knocks. In fact, he scored 80 runs when MI met Kolkata earlier this season and will be raring to replicate his heroics. With KKR not having many experienced bowlers, the Hitman has a great chance of raining boundaries in Dubai.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kieron Pollard

Pollard has been in red-hot form in IPL 2020 and deserves a place in your fantasy XI. He has often guided Mumbai to safety with his big hitting in the end overs and his bowling prowess has also benefited the side. One also shouldn’t forget the Caribbean star’s mind-boggling catches which left the cricket world in awe.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jasprit Bumrah

We don’t even need to explain why Bumrah should be inducted in your Dream11 team. The right-arm pacer has bowled exceptionally well in all the circumstances and his numbers are impressive too. With 11 wickets from seven games, Bumrah is third among the leading wicket-takers of IPL 2020 and he’ll like to enhance his tally against KKR.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill

The youngster has been the most dependable batsman of KKR so far and will be raring to make mark against Mumbai Indians too. Gill’s knack of staying in the crease for long has indeed benefited the side and excluding him from your Dream11 team will not be a wise decision. Having said this, tackling the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will take some beating.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Pat Cummins

The Million dollar man spearheaded KKR’s bowling line-up this season and did a commendable job. In the slow and dead tracks of UAE, the Australian speedster has pierced batsmen’s defences with his sheer pace and ability to swing the ball. All these factors make Cummins a great contender to be a part of your Dream11 side.

Going by the recent form of both sides, one might place their bets on Mumbai Indians but the Dinesh Karthik-led side can’t be taken lightly. Andre Russell showed some glimpses of returning in form in the last game and will be aiming to hurt the four-time champions with both bat and ball. However, MI have done well in all the departments and will take the field with a lot of confidence.

