Mumbai Indians are ready to face Punjab Kings in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Having registered three wins in a row, Mumbai are up and running for the race to qualify for the playoffs. En route to their three-match unbeaten run, we saw the rise of young players in the ranks of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Riley Meredith, and, Cameron Green. Moreover, they have also benefitted with the form off captain Rohit Sharma and batter Suryakumar Yadav. Their bowlers are also fairly good with Piyush Chawla taking charge of the bowling attack. For Mumbai, they just need to carry on their winning run. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Joins JioCinema As Brand Ambassador of IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) meanwhile are coming into the match on the back of a defeat against the Royal Challengers. For the last three games, it was seen that their batters have let them down especially in the absence of captain, Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the last three games after suffering from a should injury and the status of his fitness is unknown. The presence of England’s hard-hitter, Liam Livingstone, will ease some of the middle-order batting issue. Furthermore, Matthew Short has disappointed with the bat and he is likely to be replaced by Sikandar Raza. For Punjab, they will aim to bounce in the coming match.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected Weather at Wankhede Stadium during MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 clash. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Rohit Sharma and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between MI and PBKS is good with the temperature expected to be around 27-32 degrees Celsius. It will be humid for the entire day. IPL 2023: 'It Was Like Winning My First Test', Says Sourav Ganguly After Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Secure Their 1st Win of The Season.

Wankhede Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the match between MI and PBKS seems to be a batter’s track. Batsman can start hitting through the line right from the start of the innings. It will be a high-scoring game.

