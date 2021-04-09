Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face each other in the opening game of IPL 2021. The MI vs RCB clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 09, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be playing their opening few games in Chennai as due to the changes made for Indian Premier League 14, no team will have a home advantage throughout the season. Meanwhile, we bring you the weather report in Chennai and how the pitch will behave for the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 clash. IPL 2021: Will RCB Star Devdutt Padikkal Play in Season Opener Against Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will be aiming to put an end to a dismal record of not winning their opening game of an IPL season since the 2012 edition. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the play-offs last season and will hope to start the new season on a positive note and with a win. Both sides have made some important recruitments and it will be an interesting game to watch. MI vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Chennai Weather Report

Chennai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Chennai on April 09, 2021 (Friday) is expected to be around the late 20 degree and early 30 degree Celsius mark. The skies will be clear during the time of the match and there are no chances of rain so we can expect a complete match without any interruptions.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has traditionally favoured slower bowlers, mainly spinners. However, being the opening game of the competition, the strip could offer some support to the batsmen but they need to get themselves in before trying to take on the bowling attack. Dew might play a factor in the later stages of the game.

