Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 17. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 4, 2020. Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma while Sunrisers Hyderabad will play under the captaincy of David Warner. MI won against Kings XI Punjab in their previous game, while SRH defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last encounter. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for MI vs SRH, IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the upcoming game between Mumbai and Hyderabad. CSK vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Becomes Most Capped Player, Priyam Garg Scores Maiden Fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 7 Runs.

With both sides boosted with confidence after victory, we are up for an interesting contest between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH who lost their first two games of IPL 2020, came back strong by two successive wins against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively. The Orange Army defended the target of 165 runs against CSK as MS Dhoni side managed to score only 157/5 in 20 overs. Priyam Garg scored unbeaten 51 runs from 26 balls in that game for which he was awarded Man of the Match. Mumbai Indians posted a total of 191/4 in 20 overs in reply Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) managed to score only 143/8. Kieron Pollard was named Man of the Match in that game for his unbeaten knock of 47 runs from 20 balls. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - The two wicket-keepers for your MI vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 fantasy team should be Jonny Bairstow (SRH) and Ishan Kishan (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Ideally you should go with three batsmen considering their recent performances, Rohit Sharma (MI), Kane Williamson (SRH) and Priyam Garg (SRH) can be selected for your team.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your Dream11 team for MI vs SRH should be Hardik Pandya (MI) and Kieron Pollard (MI). Both played amazing knocks in their previous game against KXIP.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots should be filled by bowlers and they should be Rashid Khan (SRH), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), T Natarajan (SRH) and Rahul Chahar (MI).

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction - Rohit Sharma (MI), Kane Williamson (SRH), Priyam Garg (SRH), Hardik Pandya (MI), Kieron Pollard (MI), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Ishan Kishan (MI), Rashid Khan (SRH), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), T Natarajan (SRH) and Rahul Chahar (MI).

Jonny Bairstow can be elected as captain for your Dream11 IPL 2020 team for MI vs SRH, as he opens up the batting and also takes catches behind wickets. Kieron Pollard can be elected as vice-captain for your fantasy team.

