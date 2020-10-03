Table-toppers Mumbai Indians will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Match 17 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The meeting will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 4). Both sides are coming off wins from their last game and will like to go over the line once again. Defending champions MI put up an all-round show against Kings XI Punjab and registered a 48-run win. On the other hand, SRH, who lost their first two games, made a brilliant comeback and won their next two encounters. This exciting clash provides another opportunity for fans of Dream11 Fantasy game to win big rewards. Here, we bring you the tips for MI vs SRH clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a huge difference. MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has looked in excellent form, and his performance will be critical to MI’s success in the tournament. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have also made a mark with bat. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar have delivered. For SRH, veterans like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson have assessed the UAE conditions well while youngsters Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma shone in the last game. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

After a couple of ordinary performances, the Afghanistan leg-spinner got his lost sheen back and will be raring to make a mark against MI. Though dominating the potent MI batting line-up is not an easy job, the Sharjah track is known to favour the spinners which makes Khan an even more significant asset. Also, one shouldn’t forget Rashid’s batting prowess. All these factors make SRH star an ideal pick for captain in your fantasy team.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Team Selection Vice Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

The West Indies all-rounder has been in staggering form and will be one of the biggest threats for Hyderabad. Pollard has already played a couple of jaw-dropping knocks and deserves to be the vice-captain of your Dream11 team. Apart from raining fours and sixes, the veteran can hurt the opposition with the ball in hand.

MI vs SRH Likely Playing XI

MI Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

SRH Probable Playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

