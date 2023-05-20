Mumbai Indians (MI) meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 69 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium on May 21, 2023, Sunday. Mumbai Indians, on one hand, are nicely placed in the fifth position with 14 points in hand, staying just two points clear of IPL Playoff qualification. After a shaky start to their IPL campaign, Mumbai Indians have managed to turn their campaign around. Slowly and gradually, their batters are coming into form while they have managed to find a match-winner in Jason Behrendorff. After a two-game winning streak, the Rohit Sharma-led unit finally bowed down before the Lucknow Super Giants to record their sixth loss. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Complete 1000 Runs As Opening Pair, Duo Achieve Feat During SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

The match between Mumbai and Lucknow saw Lucknow’s middle-order batters showing their batting prowess to help Lucknow reach a commanding position. When it came down to chasing 172, only batter Ishan Kishan performed well. Crumbling under pressure, Mumbai’s other batters faltered and led the side to get bowled out for 172. Mumbai in their next game will aim for a win as they look to enter the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are virtually out of the tournament. Sitting in the last position (10th) with eight points in hand, Hyderabad now have got nothing to lose. Having said that, Hyderabad in their next game will look to secure a win and end the campaign on a positive note. Before coming into the match, SRH had lost two games in a row with the latest loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The last game between Hyderabad and Bangalore saw a brilliant maiden IPL ton from Heinrich Klaasen propelling their side to a daunting total of 186. However, when it came to defending 187, no bowlers were able to stop the wrath of Virat Kohli, who notched up yet another IPL ton. Thanks to the brilliant knock from Kohli and Faf Du Plessis, Bangalore reached the target with minimal worries. 'Don't Care About What Anyone on the Outside Says', Virat Kohli Shuts Down Critics With His Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected Weather at Wankhede Stadium during IPL 2023 match between MI and SRH. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Rohit Sharma and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. Good for the cricket fans out there, clear skies is expected to be there for the IPL game between MI and SRH with the day expected to be relatively hot and humid. There is zero per cent precipitation chances during the game, meaning rains would not be interfering during the very important MI vs SRH match. The average temperature during the match is expected to be 32-35.

Wankhede Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Usually, the pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is specially designed for the batsmen as they love to play here in the limited-overs format. As seen in the previous games, the surface here is normally flat with a decent volume if bounce and carry, and this helps the batsmen to play their strokes easily.

