Mumbai Indians will take Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for maximum points. So ahead of the IPL 2022 encounter, we bring you MI vs SRH head to head, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Mumbai Indians' season has come to a close but the record champions will be aiming to end their campaign on a high. They have won three of their last four games and will hope to continue that run. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are aiming to qualify for the playoffs and need to win their remaining two games by huge margins to keep them in the running. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

MI vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other 17 times. Mumbai Indians slightly lead the head-to-head record with 9 wins against SRH's 8.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 65 Key Players

A lot will depend on Rohit Sharma’s batting performance. Apart from him, Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key for former champions. In SRH camp, all eyes will be on Umran Malik and Aiden Markram.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 65 Mini Battles

This Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will also see many mini-battles, all of which can have a decisive impact on the game. Jasprit Bumrah vs Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma vs Umran Malik will be the key battles.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 65 Venue and Match Timing

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (MI vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 17, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 65 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs SRH match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the MI vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 65 Likely Playing XIs

MI Predicted Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kumar Kartikeya, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin/Hritik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Sashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

