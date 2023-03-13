Match number 12 of the ongoing TATA WPL 2023 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 14 (Tuesday) at Brabourne Stadium in Maharashtra. The match will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs GG-W T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

A special knock of 53 runs from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur along with a fire-power performance by Nat Sciver-Brunt, who made an unbeaten 45 off 31 against UP Warriorz guided Mumbai Indians to their fourth consecutive win on the league stage on Sunday. The dominant Mumbai Indians are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, with eight points on the table. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have registered only one win from four league matches they played thus far. Their last clash against Delhi Capitals saw them enduring a crushing defeat by 10 wickets. Sneh Rana-led team is currently on the fourth spot in the points table. While Mumbai Indians look in complete control of their game, Gujarat Giants will look to play the spoilsport and shock the toppers in the transitional period of the league stage.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Yastika Bhatia (MI-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W) could be our All-rounders.

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Issy Wong (MI-W), Kim Garth (GG-W) could form the bowling attack. Jemimah Rodrigues Turns Commentator! Delhi Capitals Player Describes Live Action During WPL 2023 Match vs Gujarat Giants (Watch Video).

MI-W vs GG-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Yastika Bhatia (MI-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Laura Wolvaardt (GG-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Harleen Deol (GG-W), Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Issy Wong (MI-W), Kim Garth (GG-W).

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) could be named as the captain of your MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

