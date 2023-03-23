Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) will square off with UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) in the sole eliminator of the inaugural edition of TATA WPL 2023 on March 24 (Friday) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The match will commence at 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction MI-W vs UPW-W T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. WPL 2023: The Way I Play, It’s Risk or Reward, Says Delhi Capitals’ Alice Capsey.

Mumbai Indians became the first team to qualify for the Play-offs after they had registered five wins on the trot in the league stage. However, after two consecutive defeats that followed, Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were in a close contest with Delhi Capitals for direct qualification to the final berth. With a superior Net Run-rate, the latter made it to the finals, while Mumbai Indians, who at one point were thought to end up unbeatables in the league stage, are set to play the eliminator on Friday. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz had a topsy-turvy journey to the playoffs with an equal share of wins and losses. They qualified for the first-ever knockout stage of TATA WPL with four wins backing them. The contest will be worth a watch with both sides having strong match-winning players in the outfit.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Alyssa Healy (UPW-W) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W) could be our All-rounders.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Issy Wong (MI-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W) could form the bowling attack. 'Disappointed' Deandra Dottin Reveals Shocking Details About Her Exclusion From Gujarat Giants Squad Ahead of WPL 2023.

MI-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Alyssa Healy (UPW-W), Hayley Matthews (MI-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W), Tahlia Mcgrath (UPW-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W), Amelia Kerr (MI-W), Grace Harris (UPW-W), Deepti Sharma (UPW-W), Isabelle Wong (MI-W), Saika Ishaque (MI-W), Sophie Ecclestone (UPW-W).

Grace Harris (UPW-W) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team MI-W vs UPW-W whileas Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2023 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).