Team India left the cricket world in awe by registering a 2-1 Test series win in Australia. It was indeed one of the most memorable series wins by a visiting side ever, as all the odds were against Team India. While regular skipper Virat Kohli left the side after the first Test, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, including many players, sustained injuries during the series. While Australia were expected to thrash the second-stringed Indian Team, Ajinkya Rahane’s men defied all the odds and emerged victorious. Remembering India’s triumph, former England captain Michael Vaughan took a dig at the Australian side, and the Aussie head coach Justin Langer responded. Ajinkya Rahane Leads India to Second Test Series Win on Australian Soil.

It all happened during an interaction on Fox Cricket hosted by former Australia cricketers Mark Waugh and Brendon Julian. Vaughan and Langer were the two guests on the show, and they discussed the series played between India and Australia. Notably, Vaughan had predicted India will suffer a 4-0 whitewash after the visitors got bundled out for 36 (their lowest ever Test score) in the first Test and lost the game by eight wickets. Well, his prediction went horribly wrong as India made a stunning comeback.

During the interaction on Fox Cricket, Vaughan took a dig at the Australian side for the series defeat against India. Referring to the multiple injuries in the Indian camp, Vaughan said: ‘There’s no shame in losing to India’s 3rd XI,’ bringing laughter across the table. However, Justin Langer was quick to respond.

“I know we all joke, Vaughany (Michael Vaughan) jokes about India’s second and third XI but the truth is, in a country of one and a half billion people, who love cricket, if you make the first XI, you’re going to have a pretty tough team,” said the Australian head coach.

“There will be pretty good players, and when the opportunity comes, you’ve got to be ready to grab them. We saw that exceptional young talent, they were fierce. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of the ledger,” the former Aussie opener added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).