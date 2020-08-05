The post-COVID-19 era brings us the second Test match wherein England will take on Pakistan in the three test match series which starts today in Manchester at the Old Trafford. England enters the Test series with a 2-1 win over West Indies which ended a few days ago. Whereas this is the first time the Men in Green are playing a Test series after playing against Bangladesh earlier this year. So it’s been a long time for Azhar Ali and men that they have played a longer format. Now ahead of the game Misbah Ul Haq has a message for the Pakistani squad and said that they can beat England if the team remains alert. England vs Pakistan 1st Test 2020: Stuart Broad vs Babar Azam and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

The coach-cum-chief selector also said that he is fully aware of the fact that the hosts have a slight advantage over them. "If we’re alert and go 100% in the first test, that’s the only way we can beat England ... otherwise, we will find ourselves in difficulty," he said while addressing the press ahead of the match. Haq also emphasised on the fact that they know England has been won a couple of games out of three but Test cricket is different.

The team had announced the 16-member squad for the game and the team is quite confident of pulling off a win owing to the win percentage that they have in England. The team has registered the highest win percentage in England since 2011. The Men in Green have won 50% of the Test matches in England. The match will begin at 3.30 PM IST.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).