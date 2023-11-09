Bengaluru, November 9: Mitchell Santner on Thursday equaled Daniel Vettori’s record of most wickets in a single edition of the ODI World Cup in the match against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Santner now has 16 wickets in nine games at an average of 24.68 and an economy rate of 4.89 in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Trent Boult Becomes Third New Zealand Bowler To Complete 600 International Wickets

Vettori in the 2007 World Cup claimed 16 wickets setting the record for most wickets by a New Zealand spinner in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

If New Zealand wins the match on Thursday, Santner will be featured in the semifinals and Santner will eye to break Vettori’s record.

Santner completed his spell with the figure of 10-2-22-2. It's the second-most economical 10-over spell in this World Cup. Only Jansen, Zampa, and Madushanka have more wickets than Santner in this tournament. Trent Boult, Kane Williamson Tease Angelo Mathews for His Timed Out Dismissal in Last Match During NZ vs SL ICC World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral!

Santner is the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker with India’s Mohammed Shami in the ongoing tournament.

