Bad luck strikes Royal Challengers Bangalore again as they are currently locking horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli’s men have been collapsing like a pack of cards after being put to bat first by David Warner’s men in the Eliminator of IPL 2020. First, it was Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal who made way to the pavilion quite early in the match. Little was RCB recovering from the early jolts, we had Moeen Ali who made way to the pavilion when he got run-out on a free hit. Thus, the England all-rounder got an unwanted record registered to his name as this is the first instance in the IPL where a batsman got run-out on a free-hit. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020 Eliminator.

Shahbaz Nadeem was handling the bowling duties and after scalping a wicket of Aaron Finch, the Jharkhand spinner bowled a no-ball and Virat Kohli's men ended up getting a free-hit. Moeen Ali pushes it to the extra cover only to find Rashid Khan who darted it well on the stumps and we had the all-rounder making way to the pavilion on 0. Check out the video of the entire incident below:

The team is in deep trouble as they have lost five wickets already on the score of 108. As of now, Washington Sundar and AB de Villers are holding the reins of the team. RCB would be looking to put up at least 150 runs on the board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).