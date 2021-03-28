Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif launched a scathing attack on the current Pakistan national cricket team bowling coach and legend Waqar Younis and accused him of cheating to produce reverse swing with the old ball. Asif, who was banned from international cricket in 2010, also called out Younis of giving anything back to cricket. Asif questioned Younis’ credentials and alleged that the 49-year-old, who was a master of reverse swing during his playing career, has not yet developed a single bowler nor has he helped any bowler perfect their reverse swing. India vs Pakistan T20I Series: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Denies Reports About Bilateral Series.

Asif was speaking to Pakistani television channel Ary News where he accused Younis of cheating during his playing career. Asif alleged that Younis did not know how to bowl with the new ball for the most part of his career and only learnt a bit about bowling with the new ball during the final stage of his international career. Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2021 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of SA vs PAK ODI and T20I Series.

“He (Waqar Younis) used to cheat with the ball to do reverse swing. He didn’t know how to bowl with the new ball in most of his career. He learned a bit about bowling a new ball in the twilight phase of his career.”

Mohammad Asif Calls Waqar Younis a Cheat

Muhammad Asif is not happy with Waqar Younis approach. کیا آپ متفق ہیں؟؟؟ pic.twitter.com/CY8XgwfGX6 — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) March 26, 2021

Waqar is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all-time and was a great practitioner of reverse swing. In his 349-match international career, Waqar took over 700 wickets and formed a formidable partnership with Wasim Akram. But Asif alleged that if Waqar was master of reverse swing, why has he not helped any player perfect that delivery in his role as the Pakistan team bowling coach.

“You know him (Waqar) as a master of reverse swing but he never developed a single bowler who could bowl a perfect reverse swing. These people are in coaching for the last 20 years but they never produced quality bowlers,” the 38-year-old questioned. “They lack consistency in making combinations. We have quantity, not quality bowlers.”

