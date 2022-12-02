Mohammad Kaif is a former Indian cricketer, he was a right-handed batsman and played in Test and ODI cricket for the Indian national team. He was selected for the national team because of his amazing performance display at the U-19 level, where he captained the side to win the under-19 World Cup in 2000. He was regarded as one of the best fielders at the time in the Indian national team positioned in covers along with Yuvraj Singh, one of the toughest duos for the opposition to get past. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Other Team India Members Leave for Bangladesh Tour (See Pics)

Kaif was born in Uttar Pradesh, India, on December 1, 1980, he started his domestic career in the Uttar Pradesh cricket team in 1998 and went on to represent the Andra cricket team in 2014 before going to Chhattisgarh in 2016. He was the player of the victorious Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. He bid his retirement from all forms of cricket in July 2018.

Mohammad Kaif will be celebrating his 42nd birthday on December 01, 2022, so let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Kaif was born into a cricketing family as his father and brother both represented the Uttar Pradesh cricket team in domestic cricket.

He played for Rajasthan Royals at the inaugural edition of the IPL and helped them win their first IPL trophy.

Kaif has also played for the IPL franchises Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 2000 he captained the U-19 India side to win their first World Cup.

His time on the national team was brief, from 2000-2006.

He has scored centuries in both Test and ODI cricket and scored his highest runs without being dismissed.

He joined the Indian National Congress and contested in the Lok Sabha election from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh and lost to Keshav Prasad Maurya of the BJP.

In 2017 for the debut season of the Gujarat Lions he was named assistant coach for head coach and former Australia batsman Brad Hodge. He also was the assistant coach for the Delhi capitals in 2019 and 2020.

