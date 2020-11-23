Mohammed Siraj said he remained back in Australia to fulfil his late father’s dreams and play for the national team. Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghouse sadly passed away due to a lung infection on November 20 after being hospitalised with the infection over a month ago. He was 53. The 26-year-old pacer, who earned a maiden Test call-up after an impressive IPL 2020, however, chose to remain back in Sydney with the national side and prepare for the upcoming series. Siraj is part of the India squad for the four-match Test series, starting December 17. IND vs AUS 2020-21: My Mother Told Me to Stay Back and Fulfill Father's Dream, Says Mohammad Siraj.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer in a short video clip, shared on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, revealed his late father’s dreams and wishes and why he chose to not travel back to India to attend the last rites of his father. He said it was his biggest personal loss but he wants to fulfil his father’s wishes. Mohammed Siraj Vows To Fulfil His Late Father’s Last Wish of Making India Proud, Says ‘I Lost the Biggest Support of My Life’.

“I have lost my biggest supporter. It was always his (father’s) wish that I play for the national team and make the country proud,” said Siraj in the short video clip. “Now I just want to fulfil his dream.” Siraj also praised his teammates for rallying around him during this personal tragedy and offering their support. “The support I received from my teammates in this situation made me feel good. They kept my spirits high,” he added. Take a look at the video.

Mohammed Siraj Speaks on Decision to Stay in Australia Despite Father's Demise

Want to fulfill my father's dream: Siraj The fast bowler speaks about overcoming personal loss and why he decided to continue performing national duties in Australia. Interview by @Moulinparikh Full interview 👉https://t.co/xv8ohMYneK #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UAOVgivbx1 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2020

The Indian cricket board (BCCI), on Saturday, said in an official statement that Siraj was offered the option to travel back to India for his father’s last rites but the fast bowler opted to stay back in Australia and ‘continue performing his national duties.’

Siraj opened up on his decision to stay back in Australia and said he had called his mother expressing his desire to return to India for his father’s last rites. But his mother asked him to remain with the national side and keep fulfilling his father’s wishes. “Mummy asked me to stay back in Australia with the side and keep playing for India. She asked me to fulfil my father's wishes and make him proud,” said the 26-year-old.

Siraj’s elder brother Mohammed Ismail also expressed the same sentiments and said he motivated his brother to stay back in Australia and answer the call to his national duty despite the personal loss. "Siraj wanted to come back but I told him to stay there,” Ismail was quoted as saying by TOI. “He is the youngest member of the family and got so much love from our father. He is in quarantine (in Australia) and whenever he calls, he just cries. I told him the loss has happened and it is irreparable.”

