Rohit Sharma is among the most influential and biggest names ever featured in the Indian Premier League. The right-hander has been featuring in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2008. As Mumbai Indians take on Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 on April 18, the 'Hitman' completes his 250th appearance in the competition. With this, Rohit Sharma has become only the second player after the legendary MS Dhoni to have achieved this remarkable feat, which is a testament to the longevity and resilience he has shown in the format and the tournament. Coincidentally, he attains the 200-match mark in the IPL on a day the tournament celebrates its 17th year! Rohit Sharma Reacts As He Sees Pic of His 20-Year-Old Self in Dressing Room Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Says ‘I Was Struggling To Get Beard’ (Watch Video).

Rohit made his debut in the IPL for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers and won the second edition of the tournament under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist. However, his rise as a captain in the competition came when he took over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians' side in 2013 from Ricky Ponting. In his first year as captain, he led the Mumbai Indians to the first of their five IPL titles. Rohit has been one of the most successful captains in IPL history alongside Dhoni, and they have won five IPL trophies. Rohit, on his part, has won six IPL trophies in total, the other being the one he won with Deccan Chargers in 2009. Rohit Sharma Shares Video of Pasting Stickers on His Bat Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match, Calls It 'Therapy' (See Post).

Most Matches in IPL History

Players Matches MS Dhoni 256 Rohit Sharma 250 Dinesh Karthik 249 Virat Kohli 244 Ravindra Jadeja 232

In 249 matches, Rohit has scored 6,472 runs, having struck 582 fours and 272 sixes. He also has two centuries to his name, the last of which was against Chennai Super Kings, which came in a losing cause. The 36-year-old also has hit 42 half-centuries.

