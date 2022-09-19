Fidel Edwards of Bhilwara Kings is the highest wicket-taker at the moment in the Legends League Cricket 2022, followed by Pravin Tambe of India Capitals and Ryan Sidebottom of Manipal Tigers. Both the bowlers have scalped three wickets each in one match with Pravin Tambe placed at number one on the most wickets table due to better stats than Ryan Sidebottom who is at number two. Thisara Perera of Gujarat Giants is on number three of most Wickets table who took two wickets in three overs and conceded 16 during the opening against India Capitals. Most Runs in Legends League Cricket 2022: Kevin O Brien Stays on Top, Ashley Nurse Second in the List of Leading Run-Scorers

The second season of Legends League Cricket kick-started on 16 September with an exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants. Following this, the first league stage match of legends league cricket was played between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. The latter got better off and won by 3 wickets. The league will last for 20 days comprising 16 matches. In the first edition of the Legends League Cricket only three teams; India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants were participating, however the second season came up with four new local franchises; India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated: Check Team Standings With Net Run Rate of LLC T20 Cricket Tournament

Rank Bowler Teams Matches Wickets 1. Fidel Edwards Bhilwara Kings 1 4 2. Pravin Tambe India Capitals 1 3 3. Ryan Sidebottom Manipal Tigers 1 3 4. Thisara Perera Gujarat Giants 1 2 5. Liam Plunkett India Capitals 1 2

Legends League Cricket is being played in T20 format, providing an opportunity to players from across the world who have retired from the sport to play the modern day competitive cricket. Many cricketing greats will be once again seen sharing the field in the Legends League Cricket. Legends like Virendra Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori, Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Jaques Kallis, Brett Lee, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and many more will grace the tournament with their participation.

