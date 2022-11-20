After rain washed out the series opener without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the Sky Stadium on Friday, both India and New Zealand will be hoping that some play happens in the second T20I on Sunday in front of a sell-out crowd at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The forecast for Sunday in Mount Maunganui doesn't look that great, but chances are we will get some play as opposed to complete washout in Wellington. Meanwhile, for Mount Maunganui live weather updates stay on this page. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

The series now effectively becomes a two-game affair and both the teams will be looking to set things in order for the future after ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals exit. While India lost to eventual champions England by ten wickets at Adelaide Oval, New Zealand had to face a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of runners-up Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the absence of first-choice regulars like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya is leading the side with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy. If rain stays away in Mount Maunganui we expect a close contest between the two sides.