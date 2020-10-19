MS Dhoni added a couple of feathers to his already-illustrious hat during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Dream11 Indian Premier League. He achieved one feat after just confirming his place in the playing XI as the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman became the first player in IPL history to feature in 200 matches. Soon after, Dhoni went to another milestone by completing 4000 runs for Chennai Super Kings in IPL. He only became the second CSK batsman to achieve the landmark, Suresh Raina, who opted out of IPL 2020, being the first. CSK vs RR Highlights IPL 2020.

The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman has been a vital cog of CSK ever since the inaugural 2008 season. Despite coming lower down the order, Dhoni delivered consistently with the bat, playing one staggering knock after another. Overall, he has scored 4596 runs in 200 IPL matches with 574 off those runs coming for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 season. Notably, Dhoni is also the most successful wicket-keeper in IPL with 147 dismissals. Owing to all these efforts, the Yellow Army advanced to 10 playoffs, eight finals and three titles. MS Dhoni Becomes First Cricketer to Make 200 Indian Premier League Appearances.

However, Dhoni’s effort went in vain as CSK suffered a seven-wicket loss and their chances of making to the playoffs are almost over. Chasing a below-par target of 126 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Chennai made some early inroads by picking three wickets inside the powerplay overs. However, Jos Buttler scored a fiery half-century as RR cross the line with 15 balls to spare. Chennai now slip down to the last position in team standings and will now have to rely on other teams’ result to qualify for playoffs.

