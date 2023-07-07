Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen and an even finer captain, celebrates his 42nd birthday on July 07. The 2011 World Cup-wining skipper is a cricketing institution in himself and has countless memories on the cricketing pitch which have fans around the world go gaga over him. He recently lifted the IPL 2023 trophy at an age where not many get involved in the game professionally but then MS Dhoni is no ordinary man! On his birthday, we take a look at the moments where he turned the game on its head with his brilliant decision-making. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Revisiting the Legendary Ex-India Captain's Top Five Knocks in International Cricket.

2011 World Cup Final vs Sri Lanka – MS Dhoni was not in the best of forms during the 2011 World Cup in India, and when India were in a precarious situation at 114/3 chasing 275 for a win, Dhoni decided to promote himself up the order and what a decision it turned out to be. He remained unbeaten on 91 to help clinch a famous win.

2007 T20 World Cup final vs Pakistan – MS Dhoni was a relatively unknown figure when he was given the captaincy of the team for the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. In the finals, India were facing Pakistan and their skipper Misbah-Ul-Haq was in fine form and ready to take his side home. But again, all odds, Dhoni gave the ball to Joginder Sharma and what a fine decision it turned out to be. ‘7th Day of 7th Month…’ Virender Sehwag’s Unique Birthday Wish for MS Dhoni Goes Viral.

2013 Champions Trophy final vs England – When Dhoni gave the now infamous 18th over to a struggling Ishant Sharma, the writing was on the wall for India and they were headed towards a certain defeat. But it turned out to be a masterstroke with the Delhi lad getting both Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara out in the same over and putting India on the path of a win.

2016 T20 World Cup group game vs Bangladesh – A low scoring game which India looked on course for an embarrassing defeat changed when M S Dhoni gave the bowl to a relatively inexperienced Hardik Pandya in the final over of the match. The Men in Blue won the game in fine fashion with three wickets to fall on the last three balls, including a brilliant run-out by the legend himself.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2023 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).