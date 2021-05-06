MS Dhoni has reportedly delayed his return home and will only board the flight back home once all the players from CSK return to their respective countries. The Chennai Super Kings captain made his decision known in a virtual meeting that happened and said that the staff and the foreign players should get the first preference to travel home. A source from the team told Indian Express, “Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players." CSK's bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and Mike Hussey were tested positive for COVID-19. IPL 2021 Postponed: England-Bound New Zealand Cricketers to Remain in India till May 10.

The source further informed that he will be taking the last flight on Thursday when everyone reaches their home safe and secure. Chennai Super Kings organised a chartered flight for their players from Delhi. The flight will carry 10 members. The evening charter plane dropped players from Bangalore and Chennai. MS will reach home on Thursday evening. The players used cabs to travel from Ahmedabad to Mumbai and Delhi to Punjab.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings had also organised a charter plan for their players. Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad players boarded commercial flights. Meanwhile, it is said that the Australian players will put in the Maldives until the borders of the country reopen. Special travel arrangements are being made for the players to fly. The IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely after the increasing number of cases in the bio-bubble.

