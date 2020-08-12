MS Dhoni is all set to return to competitive cricket after over a year. In June last year, Dhoni was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. After that he took a sabbatical break from cricket and was expected to make a comeback in March this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Premier League 2020 was postponed and now will be held from September 19 onwards. Fans are excited to see Dhoni in action once again. The 'captain cool' is in twilight of his career and there are already some speculations regarding his retirement. IPL 2020: MS Dhoni & Team CSK to Train for One Week in Chennai Before Leaving for UAE.

Amidst all this, Kasi Viswanathan, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chief executive officer, has tipped Dhoni to play for the franchise till the 2022 season. "We don't worry about him (Dhoni) at all. Yes, we can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL seasons in 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022," he told India Today. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

"But we don't have to worry about the skipper. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team," he added.

CSK will soon leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be based in Dubai to prepare for the IPL 2020. Dhoni will be looking to add one more title to his kitty, having won three IPL trophies for CSK already.

