MS Dhoni Spotted Flipping Coin During Toss at Inaugural Jharkhand T20 League Opening After Missing IPL 2026 Season (Watch Video)

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni made a much-awaited return to the cricketing fold, albeit off the field, by gracing the inaugural ceremony of the Jharkhand T20 League at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The former India captain, who turns 45 next month (his birthday is July 7, 1981), was seen flipping the ceremonial coin, receiving a rapturous welcome from thousands of eager fans. This appearance marks Dhoni's first public engagement at a competitive cricket event since he was forced to miss the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to a calf strain and subsequent injury setbacks. Harry Kane 'Always Ready' for England Cricket and RCB Amidst Ben Stokes Nightclub Controversy.

Dhoni, a native of Jharkhand and arguably the state's most famous cricketing export, was invited as the chief guest for the grand opening. His presence injected an electric atmosphere into the stadium, a testament to his enduring popularity. The ceremony, featuring Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, commenced after the conclusion of the league's opening match, creating a memorable spectacle for local cricket enthusiasts.

Dhoni's IPL 2026 Absence

Fans had eagerly awaited Dhoni's return to the field during IPL 2026, where he was expected to lead the Chennai Super Kings. However, a calf strain sustained before the tournament began ruled him out for the initial weeks. Further injury setbacks ultimately led to the wicketkeeper-batsman missing the entire season, a first in his illustrious IPL career since the league's inception in 2008. His absence was a significant blow to CSK, who navigated the tournament without their iconic leader.

Inaugural Jharkhand T20 League Kicks Off

The Jharkhand T20 League, organized by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in collaboration with AV24 Sports Private Limited, commenced on June 10, 2026, and will run until June 23, 2026. The tournament, structured on the lines of the IPL, aims to provide a platform for local talent to showcase their skills. A total of 27 matches, including 24 league games, two semi-finals, and a final, will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

MS Dhoni at Toss

Participating Teams:

Chotanagpur Royals

Ranchi Titans

Koylanchal Super Kings

Jamshedpur Steelers

Dhanbad Diamonds

Santhal Strikers

Notable Jharkhand players like Ishan Kishan and Anukul Roy are unavailable for the tournament due to their commitments with the Indian national team and India A squad, respectively.

Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming and Telecast

Cricket fans across India can catch all the action live from the Jharkhand T20 League.

Region Platform(s) India JioHotstar (streaming) India DD Sports (TV)

Entry to the JSCA International Stadium Complex has been made free for spectators, further encouraging local support for the inaugural league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).