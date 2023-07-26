The first venture of MS Dhoni's production house, Dhoni Entertainment Ltd, a movie named LGM-Let's Get Married is all set to get released in theatres on July 28. MS Dhoni recently celebrated his 42nd birthday and then travelled to Chennai to be part of the audio and trailer launch of the movie during July 11. He was greeted by the fans in Chennai in a grand way and at the launch, he gave a speech where he also addressed the home fans of Chennai Super Kings. He met Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan and also signed his T-Shirt. He also met Tamil actor Yogi babu, shared a cake with him in celebration of the audio and the trailer launch and promised him that he will sign him in CSK as Ambati Rayudu is now retired. Amidst rumours that he has a short cameo appearance in the movie LGM and might make his acting debut soon, his wife Sakshi Dhoni confirmed that we might see the 'Thala' featuring in a movie in future. MS Dhoni and Yogi Babu Feed Each Other Cake During LGM Trailer Launch, Viral Video Is Sure to Win Hearts!

“If there’s something good, he might do it. He is not camera-shy. He has been acting in advertisements since 2006, and he is not afraid of facing the camera. So, might do it if there’s something good,” Sakshi said in response to a question during a press interaction while being in an event at Chennai for the release of LGM. When quizzed about the genre the CSK captain would be interested in, Sakshi's response was spontaneous. “Action. He is always in action” She confirmed. Sakshi Dhoni Reveals She Is Huge Fan of Allu Arjun at LGM Event in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Sakshi is also part of the Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner and this movie will be both of their debut as film producers. The family entertainer film is directed by debutant Ramesh Thamilmani and features stars like Nadhiya, Harish Kalyan, Ivana, RJ Vijay and Yogi Babu in several roles. Sakshi also admitted being a huge fan of Allu Arjun and admitted the dive in for producing a Tamil film considering how lucky Chennai has been for them and the love MS Dhoni and his family gets from the Chennai Super Kings fandom there.

