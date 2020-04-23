MS Dhoni to Kuldeep Yadav ‘You Haven’t Seen My Anger’, CSK Shares the Video of Chinaman Bowler Speaking about Thalla

When MS Dhoni yelled at Kuldeep Yadav (Photo Credits: PTI)

There have been numerous instances where Kuldeep Yadav has been slammed by MS Dhoni for either demanding a change in the field or for something else. Now, here’s one more incident narrated by the chinaman bowler where he said to speak about Dhoni getting irritated with him. Further in the video Kuldeep Yadav also spoke about how the former Indian captain told him that he scold people when they don’t listen and it’s not his anger. The video was shared by the official page of the Chennai Super Kings. Two Finals, Two Different Stories: Shane Watson Recalls His Redemptive Century in 2018 IPL Final Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kuldeep Yadav also revealed an incident when MS Dhoni yelled at him for the first time during the series of Sri Lanka. Dhoni suggested a change in the field when Kushal Pereira was batting. Kuldeep Yadav did not understand the instructions and ignored it. Post which, Dhoni walked up to Yadav and said, "Am I fool to play 300 ODIS here?" Needless to say that Yadav was quite scared. You can see the full video below:

It was during the Asia Cup 2018 that Kuldeep Yadav was yelled at by the former Indian captain for suggesting changes in the field. Dhoni shot back to him and said, "Bowling karega yah bowler change karu." The video of the incident went viral on social media.