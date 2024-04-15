MS Dhoni doesn't need any introduction to what he has achieved in his 15-year-old international career. From winning three ICC trophies to five Indian Premier League championships for the Chennai Super Kings. Apart from his captaincy heroics, the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman was also among the best finishers in the world. MSD used to take the game deep and finish the matches for his team. Gill Da Mamla! Female Fan's Reaction After Watching Shubman Gill's Entry in Team Hotel Ahead of GT vs DC IPL 2024 Goes Viral (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni has been one of the coolest players that international cricket has ever seen. MSD has a brilliant ability to judge the movement of the batsman and create strategies accordingly to dismiss him from behind the wickets. While, Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he is only seen playing in the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings. The 17th edition of the cash-rich league is expected to be Dhoni's last edition of the tournament.

MS Dhoni has a lot of fan following and there will not be any corner of the world where he will not have his fans. In the Indian Premier League as well, the fans come out in huge numbers to watch their favourite player hit sixes and take catches behind the wickets. Let it be Chennai or any other away ground, the atmosphere of the Stadium was full of MS Dhoni's posters. A look at the top moments of MS Dhoni in IPL 2024 so far:

#MS Dhoni came out to bat for the first time in the Indian Premier League 2024 during the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. MSD smashed 37 runs from 16 balls which included four fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.

#MS Dhoni showcased the brilliance of his wicket-keeping skills during the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match. Gujarat Titans batsman Vijay Shankar took a brilliant catch off Daryl Mitchell while diving to his right and once again showcased the look of his vintage avatar.

#MSD smashed Hardik Pandya for three back-to-back sixes in the last over of the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 and remained unbeaten on 20 runs from four balls.

#The former Indian captain is also helping Ruturaj Gaikwad make decisions on the field and groom the young right-handed batter.

The Indian Premier League 2024 is expected to be the final edition of the cash-rich league of MS Dhoni. MSD would be hoping to give himself a fairytale ending and win yet another title for his team.

